Mumbai to host 2023 International Olympic Committee session

Mumbai was today elected as the host of the 2023 International Olympic Committee (IOC) session. The IOC meeting in Mumbai could see the election for the 2030 Winter Olympics host country and the sports programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The session is likely to be held in May or June 2023.

An IOC session is the committee’s annual meeting of members — there are 101 voting members and 45 honorary members. The members deliberate on and decide key activities of the global Olympics movement, including the adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, election of IOC members and office bearers, and election of the Olympic Games host city.

In the session held in Beijing today, Mumbai received 99% of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates taking part. Seventy-five members endorsed the city’s candidature.

Correction: Mumbai in India will host for the first time in history an #IOCSession. The 86th Session 1983 was held in New Delhi. 40 years later the IOC Session will be back in India. — Christian Klaue (@ChKlaue) February 19, 2022

The decision confirms India’s return as host of the prestigious IOC session for the first time since 1983. The meeting was then held in Delhi.

Reliance Chairperson and IOC member Nita Ambani expressed her delight at the Olympic movement returning to India after a 40-year wait. She said she was grateful to the IOC for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the session in Mumbai, The Indian Express reported.

She added that Mumbai hosting the IOC session would be a significant development for India’s Olympic aspiration and herald the start of a new era for sport in the country.

The 2020 Olympics was historic for India. Today, we make more history as Mumbai is announced as host of the 2023 IOC Session. Proud to have been part of the delegation led by Mrs. Nita Ambani, and Dr. Narinder Batra!#StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) February 19, 2022

Indian Olympic Association President Dr Narinder Batra said Mumbai’s election was the start of a new era for Indian sport, which would feature the long-term goal of hosting the Olympic Games.

Dr Batra also outlined the country’s ambitions and recognised the bold objectives. He added that India was on an exciting journey and wanted the Olympic movement to play a significant part in building a brighter future for the country’s next generation.