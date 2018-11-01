Mumbai artist wishes Virat Kohli happy birthday, Diwali in advance; creates diya mosaic of Indian skipper with over 4,000 diyas

Shewale said that this is a tribute Kohli ahead of his birthday which is on November 5. (Image: Abaasaheb Shewale)

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli is in the form of his life- from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s batting record to notching up centuries. It is not surprising that he is receiving accolades and adulation. Ahead of Diwali, a huge mosaic art of India’s new batting maestro has been created by using thousands of diyas at a shopping complex in Navi Mumbai. Abaasaheb Shewale is the brain behind this art and is receiving praise from all quarters. Shewale said that this is a tribute Kohli ahead of his birthday which is on November 5.

Talking to Indian Express, the artist said the Indian skipper has been shining like a bright light and with the Diwali approaching, he thought this would be an apt way to pay tribute. He also said that, as Kohli’s birthday is on November 5 and that is also the day Diwali will begin this year, he felt that it was the right thing to create.

Shewale said that 4482 clay diyas were used. Five other artists Suraj Gole, Kumar Hadawale, Rupesh Tandel, Snehal Shewale and Tanuja Shewale have helped to realise his dream. The entire project was finished in less than eight hours. He said that he sourced the clay lamps from the market and painted them, according to the Indian Express report.

Virat Kohli has guided India to another ODI series win at home. ‘King’ Kohli finished with 453 runs in the series, earning the award for man of the series.