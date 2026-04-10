When the dust settled at Eden Gardens on April 9, 2026, the scoreboard told a story that money couldn’t write. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pulled off a three-wicket heist against Kolkata Knight Riders, but it wasn’t the “Rs 50 Crore Brigade“—Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, and Aiden Markram—who crossed the finish line.

Instead, it was Mukul Choudhary, a 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter secured for Rs 2.6 crore, who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a maiden fifty that will be talked about for years.

The “Star Power” Collapse vs. The Mukul Miracle

For the first 16 overs, the KKR fans were celebrating. LSG’s expensive top and middle order had crumbled under pressure. The four players representing the core of LSG’s massive financial investment—costing a combined Rs 53.4 Crore—failed to cross the 25-run mark individually.

The “Rs 53.4 Crore” Scorecard vs. KKR

Aiden Markram: 22 (15)

22 (15) Mitchell Marsh: 5 (4)

5 (4) Rishabh Pant: 12 (11)

12 (11) Nicholas Pooran: 11 (10)

With the scorecard reading a dismal 128/7 and 54 runs still needed off just 24 balls, the match looked like a formality. Enter Mukul Choudhary.

The Heist: 54 off 27 Balls*

Mukul didn’t just bat; he dismantled the KKR death bowling. He reached his maiden IPL fifty in just 26 balls, finishing the chase with an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls, including 7 massive sixes that silenced the Eden crowd.

“My plan was simple – I wanted to stay till the end. I trust myself that if I remain not out till the last, I can win the game. I just focus on playing my shots. If the ball comes into my area, I’ll hit it. The rest, whatever happens, happens..” — Mukul Choudhary, Post-Match.

Efficiency Table: Value for Money

Player(s) Combined Price (2026) Match Contribution Avg. Cost Per Run Pant, Pooran, Marsh, Markram Rs 53.40 Cr 50 Runs Rs 1.06 Cr / Run Mukul Choudhary Rs 2.60 Cr 54 Runs* Rs 0.04 Cr / Run

Who is Mukul Choudhary?

Origin: Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. Price: Bought for Rs 2.6 Crore (Base Price: Rs 30 Lakh).

Bought for (Base Price: Rs 30 Lakh). Performance: Now the holder of the highest strike rate for an LSG number 7 in a successful chase (200.00).

While the heavyweights provide the glamour, today proved that the “Mukul Miracle” provides the points. As KKR remains winless in the 2026 season, LSG has found a new hero who proves that in the heat of a chase, pedigree means nothing—intent means everything.