Mukesh Ambani keen on buying Liverpool FC? Indian billionaire in race to buy Premier League giant, says English daily

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani is in fray to buy the prestigious English football club Liverpool FC, an English daily reported on Sunday. According to ‘The Mirror’, the Reliance Chairman has reportedly made enquiries regarding the Liverpool takeover. It should be known that Fenway Sports Group, the current owner of the Liverpool FC has said that it is ready to make the sale with a price tag of 4 billion British pounds. FSG bought Liverpool FC in 2010. A PTI report says that Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have been appointed by the FSG to assist in the mega sale.

While no word of confirmation or denial was issued by the RIL, the FSG has released a statement saying that new shareholders would be considered if the right terms and conditions are met and are in the betterment and best of interest of Liverpool as a football club. The PTI report says that there are other contenders in the race too. Most are either from the Gulf or from the US.

It should be noted that RIL is already an owner of an IPL franchise – Mumbai Indians. The company also runs the Indian Super League football event. It is also an official partner of the AIFF or the All India Football Federation.

An Anfield outfit, the Liverpool Fc has seen tremendous success in the FSG era. Jurgen Kloop’s squad has won the Premier League, FA Cup, the Champions League in recent years. Earlier this year, the football space also witnessed a rather shocking sale of another important club. Chelsea FC was sold in a $5.2 billion deal in May this year. The sale was a direct fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war. The conflict led to an increased scrutiny of Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich. The sale ended the Abramovich era, which lasted for 19 years. Todd Boehly-led consortium is the new owner of the Chelsea FC.