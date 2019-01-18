MSD is here to stay! Why you should write off MS Dhoni at your own peril

By: | Published: January 18, 2019 6:33 PM

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's dazzling batting in the third ODI against Australia lead India to their maiden series win on Australian soil.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s dazzling batting in the third ODI against Australia lead India to their maiden series win on Australian soil. Dhoni’s unbeaten 87 off 114 balls has made him the leading run-scorer for India. Interestingly, Dhoni is ahead of Indian opener Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli in terms of total runs scored by an individual player in India vs Australia ODI series 2019.

Although Kohli smashed an impressive ton in the second ODI against Australia, Dhoni’s put up a total of 193 runs to take his series average higher than the skipper. He scored a total of 193 runs in the three ODI matches. Dhoni also played two consecutive unbeaten knocks in the last two matches of the series. Australian batsman Shaun Marsh became the leading scorer – he hit 224 runs at an average of 74.66 in the three-match India vs Australia series.

While Rohit Sharma smashed 185 runs at an average of 61.66, Indian captain Virat Kohli amassed 153 at an average of 51.0. Both the Indian players scored a century each. Kohli’s knock of 104 runs in the second ODI bolstered India’s victory. However, Rohit has not been that lucky as the team India failed to convert his century (133 runs) in to a win as it lost out to the hosts in the series opener.

MS Dhoni speaks volume with his bat. His rare capability to stay calm in water-tight conditions turned him into the match-winner in the last two matches after India lost out first match to the hosts. He has been adjudged Man of the Series for his unbeaten knock of 87 runs in the final ODI. His batting average in the series stands at a staggering 193.

Even before the start of the ODI series, Dhoni was downplayed and he had drawn flak for his otherwise ‘slow’ innings in the first ODI match. Dhoni walked in for batting when India were 4 for 3 wickets with his task cut out to arrest India’s slide. He scored 51 runs off 96 balls.

Over the course of his career, Dhoni has shown that there are few batsmen better than him. He has proven to be one of the most versatile players when asked to play such a role.

The advantage of having Dhoni in the middle order certainly saves Indian national team from a massive collapse. In any case, even in cases where he hasn’t been able to rescue the team, he does have the ability to take the game deep into the innings.

With his impeccable performance, Dhoni has cemented his position in the Indian squad for World Cup 2019. Well, Dhoni is here to stay!

India vs Australia
