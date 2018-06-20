MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi applies for arms license, cites threat to life

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. (Source: Instagram)

Former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni has reportedly applied for an arms license citing threat to her life. The 29-year-old had applied to the authorities in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi to provide her with a license for a pistol or a 0.32 bore revolver. In her application to the Ranchi District Magistrate’s office, Sakshi also claimed that she has to go out for personal work in Ranchi and fears for her life.

The application stated that she should be granted an arms licence immediately following which she can procure a weapon to ensure her protection. The Ranchi District Magistrate’s Office had forwarded the application to Argora police station.

The development was confirmed to FinancialExpress.com by the Argora police station. An official said that they had received the application in February this year and was forwarded after review in March. He added that they had verified the application before sending it.

The application was forwarded to Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police by Argora police station who later sent it to the City Superintendent of Police and then to the Senior Superintendent of Police.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had applied for an arms license too and was asked to submit a character certificate to the Ranchi district administration in 2008. Two years later, the department had approved the request after which the former Indian skipper had bought a 9 mm pistol.

The Chennai Super Kings captain is currently preparing for the upcoming tour of England and is training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

He even took a Yo-Yo Test on June 15 with other limited-overs specialists and visited the National Cricket Academy nets for a throw-down with expert Raghu and speedster Shardul Thakur. Dhoni reportedly faced hundreds of deliveries with 70 per cent being throw-downs.

Raghu started with usual length deliveries as he warmed up with usual knocking. Slowly the pace increased and the veteran was peppered with short balls which reared from the back of the length. He gingerly defended a few, confidently brought a few down and even swayed out of the line in case of a few.