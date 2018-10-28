MS Dhoni’s T20I career over? Selectors say former Indian skipper ‘dropped’ not rested

MS Dhoni took a brilliant catch against West Indies in Pune. (Source: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been the most consistent name in the Indian cricket team over the last decade but his omission from India’s T20 squad means that selectors now have one eye on future. In 2018, Dhoni played seven T20 Internationals with an unbeaten 52 off 28 balls against South Africa being the highlight. In other six matches, he scored a combined 71 runs off 51 balls. With Rishabh Pant making a lot of noise for all the right reasons, the selection committee had to take the tough call and it did.

A senior BCCI official privy to selection policy told PTI on Saturday that MS Dhoni has been dropped since the selectors believe that he will not be around when the next T20 World Cup takes place in 2020. “It’s a given that Dhoni won’t be around when next ICC World T20 happens in Australia in 2020. So, there wasn’t any point continuing with him if he will not play World T20,” he said while adding that the selectors and team management had a good deliberation on this issue.

The official added that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were present at the selection committee meeting. “You think selectors could have gone ahead without their approval?” he added.

Another BCCI source told The Indian Express that the selectors had informed Dhoni through the team management that time has come to move on and give a chance to a younger player in the shortest format before the meeting.

While announcing the squad, chairman of selection committee MSK Prasad also gave a clear indication of the Indian team looking for second wicket-keeper who could be in the fray for a spot in T20s. “He is not going to play the six T20s because we are looking at second wicketkeeper. It will be between Pant and DK (Dinesh Karthik) and they will get a chance.”

Even though Dhoni continues to be a part of the 50-over side, he hasn’t made a significant contribution with the bat in the recent times and a couple of good knocks from Pant can make things tricky for the veteran.