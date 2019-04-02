MS Dhoni’s men ended India’s 28-year World Cup title drought on this day; watch video

By: | Published: April 2, 2019 10:11 PM

On April 2, 2011, India and Sri Lanka faced each other for the first time ever in a World Cup final.

It was exactly eight years ago that MS Dhoni ended India’s 28-year drought by clinching the 2011 World Cup at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. It was in 1983 that India had first won the prestigious tournament under Kapil Dev’s captaincy.

On April 2, 2011, India and Sri Lanka faced each other for the first time ever in a World Cup final. India won the encounter by six wickets.

Before the mega event, both sides had met each other 7 times in a World Cup. Out of these 7 matches, Sri Lanka had won 4, India 2 and 1 match ended without any result.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Zaheer Khan, spearheading India’s bowling attack, bowled three consecutive maidens and picked the wicket Upul Tharanga in a spell of 5-3-6-1. The visitors scored only 63 runs in the first powerplay.

For Sri Lanka, Mahela Jayawardene was the star performer. He scored 103 runs in 88 balls and was also involved in a 66-run partnership with Thisara Perera which helped the side post 274 for 6.

During the chase, India lost both openers – Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag – early, but managed to keep the momentum going. Current skipper Virat Kohli contributed with 35 runs, while Gautam Gambhir played a useful knock of 97 runs.

Skipper Dhoni promoted himself up the order and ensured that his team crossed the finish line. He scored 91 runs and ended the match with a sensational six. Dhoni and Gambhir put on a 101-run partnership.

After the match, BCCI awarded each member of the squad a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. Coach Gary Kirsten and his support staff also received Rs 50 lakh each.

