MS Dhoni wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade! ‘Chosen for calling back England batsman Ian Bell’

MS Dhoni wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade! Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has bagged the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

The ICC stated that the former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.

