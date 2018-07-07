MS Dhoni turns 37: Virender Sehwag posts wittiest tweet to wish world’s best finisher

As MS Dhoni turns 37, former team-mate Virender Sehwag wishes him on Twitter in a hilarious tweet. (File Photo)

Former Indian Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday and wishes are pouring in from all corners of the globe on social networking site Twitter. Former Indian Cricketer Virender Sehwag who makes sure that he wishes people in a unique way posted his wittiest tweet for former Indian skipper. Twitterati were in splits as Sehwag took to Twitter to wish the Ranchi-born cricketer who is hailed as one of the best finishers of the world and is lightning quick behind the stumps. Sehwag posted an image of Dhoni where he ha stretched his legs to return to the crease.

“#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni. May your life be longer than this stretch and may you find happiness in everything, faster than your stumpings. Om Finishaya Namaha!” the tweet read.

#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni . May your life be longer than this stretch and may you find happiness in everything, faster than your stumpings. Om Finishaya Namaha ! pic.twitter.com/zAHCX33n1y — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2018

Dhoni who is currently playing a three-match T20I series against England hasn’t yet replied to Sehwag’s tweet. Indian wicket-keeper played his 500th international game on Friday and joined an elite list of players. He became the ninth player to complete 500 or more international appearances, before him Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid had achieved this feat from the Indian side. He scored an unbeaten 32 off just 24 balls in the second T20I against England. His late cameo lifted India to 148/5 in 20 overs but wasn’t enough as Alex Hales scored an unbeaten 58 to help England win comfortably by 5 wickets.

Sehwag in an interview with PTI last year had remarked that Dhoni remains India’s most reliable choice for 2019 world cup. He had said, “I don’t think Dhoni can be replaced at this point of time. Rishabh Pant is good but he would also need time to replace him. But that can only happen after 2019. It’s then when we should think about Dhoni’s replacement. Till then let Pant gain experience.”

Dhoni who had retired from Test in 2015, continues to play limited-overs cricket. He recently had a brilliant Indian Premier League season where Chennai Super King won their third title under his captaincy. The triumph was extra special because CSK made a comeback after suspension of two years and was in scrutiny for having too many ‘senior’ players in the team.