MS Dhoni tries his hand at Kabaddi in Mumbai; see pics

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 5:38 PM

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has entertained fans for long on the cricketing field. But, the former Indian skipper was seen in a different avatar as he stepped on to the Kabaddi mat at Dome @NSCI SVP Stadium of Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

ms dhoni, dhoni, dhoni kabaddi, ms dhoni kabaddi, mahendra singh dhoni, ms dhoni plays kabaddi, pro kabaddi, pkl, pkl 6, pro kabaddi league 2018, sports newsMS Dhoni playing Kabaddi in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has entertained fans for long on the cricketing field. But, the former Indian skipper was seen in a different avatar as he stepped on to the Kabaddi mat at Dome @NSCI SVP Stadium of Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Dhoni who is enjoying a long break from international cricket after being left out of India’s T20I squad by the selectors, enthralled the fans with his mere presence at a kabaddi arena.

The wicketkeeper batsman had reportedly went to the arena to shoot a commercial. The pictures of his cameo in the Kabaddi arena were shared by Rhiti Sports – the firm that manages Dhoni – on its Twitter handle. In these images, Dhoni can be seen in action.

“MS Dhoni on set in Mumbai! #shootday #mahi #dhoni #msd,” the tweet read.

Dhoni was rested by the selection committee for the three-match T20I series against the West Indies by BCCI. He was also excluded from the team for the T20I series against Australia with the selectors preferring Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik over the Chennai Super Kings captain.

When asked if Dhoni’s career in T20s is over, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said, “Not yet”. “We want to try out other keepers for the second keeper’s slot,” said Prasad.

The recent exclusions mean that Dhoni will not be seen on the cricketing field till next year when India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series. The team will only play T20Is and Tests in the last two months of this year.

