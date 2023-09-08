Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian cricket captain, was found in the company of former US President Donald Trump, as they began a memorable and special round of golf at the renowned Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Hitesh Sanghavi, a Dubai based businessman, shared an image on Instagram with the caption, ‘Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack…….thank you mr president for hosting us 🙏🙏🙏’.

In another Sanghavi’s story on Instagram, Dhoni and Trump were seen together playing golf. Sanghvi at the time was with MS Dhoni and on his social media accounts he has also shared a number of pictures with the former India skipper. MS Dhoni and Sanghavi were also seen at the US Open the previous day along with their mutual friends.

MS Dhoni playing golf with Donald Trump.



Mahendra Singh Dhoni had also been operated on for his left knee at Mumbai Hospital which raised the hopes of him playing next year in the 17th edition of Indian Premier League.

Dhoni had sought Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala’s advice after leading the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL championship. Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala is a well-known sports orthopaedic surgeon and an important member of the BCCI medical panel. He is known for his work with great Indian cricketers, notably Rishabh Pant.

Dhoni played the entire IPL season while heavily braced on his left knee. He maintained flawless wicket-keeping, but his batting position frequently dropped to No. 8 at times, and his agility when running between the wickets had been visibly diminished.