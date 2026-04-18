The Hyderabad skyline is buzzing with more than just the summer heat today. The primary focus for the Southern Derby between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is not just the two points, it is the potential return of MS Dhoni to the active roster.

Is ‘Thala’ fit for CSK vs SRH?

According to recent team news, MS Dhoni has travelled with the squad to Hyderabad for an away game for the first time this season. After a rigorous three-week rehabilitation program for a persistent calf strain, Dhoni is reportedly “nearing match fitness.” Dhoni was even spotted in the nets, practicing ahead of the match. However, his inclusion in the final XI still remains uncertain.

Will Mukesh Choudhary play?

Meanwhile, Chennai are without the services of Khaleel Ahmed for this match. This could open the door for Mukesh Choudhary if they prefer an Indian seamer. Mukesh is a like-for-like option who has played 16 matches for the side, 13 of them in 2022. But if they pivot towards experience, it could bring Henry back into the mix.

What about Ruturaj Gaikwad’s form?

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn’t been in the best of form this season. However, Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming has backed him to do well.

“He’s (Ruturaj) going fine, hasn’t had the returns that he would like, and he’s working hard on that. He’s training well, hitting the ball well, has a positive mindset. If we can cover for him for a few games and he comes into form, that’s the way IPL can go. very rarely someone dominates the whole way through. He’s working very hard and has a lot of support around him,” Fleming said at a press conference ahead of the match.

Chennai Super Kings (probable XII): Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary/Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein/MS Dhoni