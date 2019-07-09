MS Dhoni set to achieve this milestone in India-New Zealand World Cup match

Dhoni has played 349 ODI matches and has crossed the 10,000 runs-landmark at a strike rate of 87.67. (AP Photo)

MS Dhoni has been playing his 350th one-day international as India clash with New Zealand in the first semifinal match of the World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Dhoni has played 349 ODI matches and has crossed the 10,000 runs-landmark at a strike rate of 87.67. His batting average is around 50 in ODIs.

While all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and on India captain Virat Kohli, Dhoni will silently become a part of history at Manchester. The fans will be hoping for another century from the opener Rohit Sharma, who has been in red-hot form this World Cup.

After legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Dhoni is the only Indian batsman to achieve this milestone. Before announcing his retirement, Tendulkar had played 463 ODI matches and scored 18,426 runs. Dhoni is playing his 347th ODI for India, while he has also played in 3 one-day internationals for Asia XI.

Dhoni has captained the Indian side in 200 matches out of total 346 matches he has played, becoming the third cricketer and the only Indian to do so.

With the India vs New Zealand semi-final match, Dhoni will also become the first cricketer to play 350 ODIs at a stretch as a designated wicket-keeper. Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumara Sangakkara has played 360 ODIs as a wicket-keeper but he changed roles in some matches.

Kohli shares a symbiotic relationship with Dhoni and when he called Dhoni “his captain”, his words reflected just that. Kohli had played under the captaincy of Dhoni in 2011 World Cup.

Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I’m glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You’ve been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain ???? pic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019

Dhoni, who turned 38 on July 7, has scored 223 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of over 93.

With rumours abuzz about Dhoni’s retirement from ODIs after this World Cup, his fans would hope to see a big score from him. In all likelihood, this is going to be the last World Cup for the former Indian captain.

The team lifted 2011 World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar, the side is all geared up to win the marquee event this time for Dhoni. Opener Rohit Sharma’s coach Dinesh Lad said that it seems that Sharma is determined to win the World Cup for Dhoni.