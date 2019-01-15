MS Dhoni scores second half-century on the trot to silence critics

The Indian team would be hoping that Dhoni continues with his form which will strengthen the middle order again.

Former India captain and wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni struck his second fifty of the series against Australia. MS Dhoni now has back to back fifties from the first two games. Dhoni scored 55 runs of 54 balls with a strike rate of 101.85. The former India captain came out to bat when India was 134 for 4 and had a stiff chase ahead of them. Dhoni managed to absorb the pressure and played a valuable knock with Virat Kohli to make sure India were always in the game.

Dhoni has been criticised in the recent past for his slow strike rate. But with two half-centuries on the trot, Dhoni has managed to silence all his critics. In the first match, Dhoni was the second highest scorer. Dhoni scored 51 off 96 balls with a strike rate 53.12. Dhoni was adjudged LBW by the umpire, which was a debatable decision, and he did not have a review to challenge that decision. That decision changed the course of the game as players like Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik also failed to take the team home.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have often emphasised on the importance of having the experience of the former Indian captain in the side. Dhoni with his knock in the second ODI against Australia has proved that he can still deliver in high-pressure games. This was a do or die game for India and he was there to make sure that India crosses the line.

This is exactly the reason why legends like Sunil Gavaskar are often saying that MS Dhoni is the most important asset going into the 2019 World Cup. India will play the series decider against Australia in Melbourne which is expected to be a cracker of a game. Dhoni has also been brilliant behind the stumps and can be often seen advising Virat Kohli and the youngsters on the field.

