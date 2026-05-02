It is the biggest rivalry in IPL 2026, and the stakes couldn’t be higher as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk. However, the shadow of injury looms large over both camps, with the availability of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma hanging in the balance.

Chennai Super Kings haven’t been quite consistent this season. Sanju Samson, who struck a sensational 101 against MI in their previous meeting, remains the key man for CSK. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are also near the bottom of the table, having used 20 different players this season due to a string of injuries. But with Chennai playing at home, perhaps pressure will be more on MI.

Injury update: MS Dhoni’s availability still a mystery

Even though fans are desperate to catch a glimpse of MS Dhoni in Chennai on the cricket pitch and want him to keep wickets and smash sixes, the question remains: Will Dhoni finally make his first appearance of IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni has been sidelined for the entire season so far due to a persistent calf injury. While the CSK management and batting coach Michael Hussey have shared positive updates about his progress in the nets, the 44-year-old is yet to be deemed 100% match-fit.

Hussey noted that while Dhoni’s hitting looks as sharp as ever, the primary concern is his ability to maintain high running speeds for those quick ones and twos. Interestingly, Dhoni has intentionally stayed away from the stadium on match days to avoid being a distraction for the team. A final call is expected only by 5:00 PM IST when the team departs for the ground.

Injury Update: Rohit Sharma “progressing well”

On the other side, Mumbai Indians are sweating over the fitness of their former skipper, Rohit Sharma. Rohit has been out of action since April 12, after suffering a hamstring injury against RCB.

MI Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed that Rohit has resumed training and batted in the nets on Friday. “He’s working really hard to get back at it. It’s a daily decision with the medical team,” Jayawardene said. Despite the progress, Rohit has not yet been officially cleared to play. His absence has forced MI into multiple opening combinations, with Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks currently leading the charge.

ALSO READ WATCH: Virat Kohli argues with umpire as Jason Holder takes controversial catch of Rajat Patidar



CSK outplayed MI in the first match of the season which was also the first ever Chennai vs Mumbai match without either Rohit or Dhoni.