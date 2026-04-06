After a dismal start to the IPL 2026 campaign, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans finally have a reason to smile. According to a high-impact report by The Indian Express, the legendary MS Dhoni is set to undergo a decisive fitness test in the next 48 hours. If he clears this medical assessment, ‘Thala’ is expected to make his much-anticipated season debut against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 11, at Chepauk.

The 44-year-old veteran has missed CSK’s first three matches of the season due to a calf strain sustained during the pre-season camp in Chennai. His absence has been a major factor in CSK’s current slump, as they sit at the bottom of the points table with three consecutive losses.

Dhoni has returned to the nets

The Indian Express report reveals that Dhoni has been undergoing intensive rehabilitation at the High-Performance Centre in Chennai. He notably opted against travelling with the squad for away fixtures, including last night’s clash against RCB in Bengaluru, to focus entirely on his recovery.

Sources cited in the same report indicate that Dhoni has returned to the nets and has been “looking in good touch,” though the management remains conservative. With a five-day break before the Delhi Capitals game, the medical team believes this is the ideal window to reintegrate him into the playing XI without risking a long-term setback.

CSK’s nightmare start without MS Dhoni

In his absence, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has struggled for tactical direction in the death overs.

Match 1: Lost to RR by 8 wickets.

Match 2: Lost to PBKS by 5 wickets.

Match 3: Failed to chase 251 against RCB, falling short by 43 runs.

With Sanju Samson currently handling the gloves, Dhoni’s return is expected to solidify the middle order and provide Gaikwad with the on-field mentorship that defined their successful 2023 season.

Is this the final bow for MS Dhoni?

The report also touches upon the emotional weight of this comeback. Former teammates like Ifan Pathan and Robin Uthappa have suggested that IPL 2026 is likely Dhoni’s swansong. Given his recurring knee and calf issues, every match he plays now is being treated as a historic event by the Yellow Army.

If Dhoni passes his fitness test on Wednesday, expect Chepauk to turn into a sea of yellow this Saturday. His return isn’t just about runs or stumpings; it’s about the psychological lift a winless CSK desperately needs.