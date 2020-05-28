MS Dhoni retiring any time soon? Sakshi lashes out at the Twitter trend

MS Dhoni last played for India in the ICC World Cup 2019 where he was the last recognized batsman to be dismissed via a run-out against New Zealand.

MS Dhoni retirement: Dismissing the widespread rumors floating on social media around MS Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket, his wife Sakshi took to Twitter to refute all rumours that Dhoni’s international career was over. “Its only rumours! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable! #DhoniRetires .. Get a life ! (sic),” Sakshi said, to dismiss all rumors surrounding a question that every Indian cricket team member, BCCI, and fans have no definitive answers to. However, she later deleted her tweet.

MS Dhoni had begun training in Chennai before the scheduled start of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) but the Coronavirus-enforced postponement of the tournament has left MS Dhoni without any competitive cricket since July 2019.

Last month, Sakshi herself had shared clips on social media to show what Dhoni was up to when the entire country is locked up due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The overgrown beard and a very ragged looking Dhoni left social media users and his fans wondering whether he will ever make a comeback to the international cricket arena.

Whenever the terms “MS Dhoni” and “retirement” come up it often leads to a heated debate in the cricket-crazy country. A school of thought suggests that as he has not played any international cricket or competitive cricket for more than a year, it will be impossible for him to make a comeback straight into the Indian squad for the ICC World T20 scheduled later this year. On the toherside, some ex-cricketers are of the opinion that only MS Dhoni knows when it is the right time for him to hang up his boots.

MS Dhoni last played for India in the ICC World Cup 2019 where he was the last recognized batsman to be dismissed via a run-out against New Zealand. India went on to lose the match and a spot in the finals of the tournament. A number of times his batting in the tournament received a lot of flak, especially his innings against England when India were chasing a steep total but Dhoni, (as per some cricket experts), did not show enough fight, hunger, and intent to win the game for India.