Six years after retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni continues to dominate scoreboards that extend far beyond the boundary rope. While he still plies his trade for Chennai Super Kings on the field in IPL 2026, the former India captain has now becomes the highest individual taxpayer across Bihar and Jharkhand yet agai, underlining the extraordinary commercial weight his brand still carries.

According to figures released by the Income Tax Department on Thursday (May 7), the two states together recorded nearly ₹20,000 crore in tax collections this year. Jharkhand alone contributed around Rs 12,000 crore, powered largely by its mining and industrial sectors.

On the corporate side, the biggest tax contributions came from mining and energy heavyweights including Central Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited. Yet amid the dominance of large corporations, it was Dhoni who topped the list of individual taxpayers.

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MS Dhoni’s business empire extends beyond cricket

Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Bihar-Jharkhand), Dr. D. Sudhakara Rao, confirmed Dhoni’s position as the highest individual contributor, although the department did not disclose the exact figure due to confidentiality rules.

The scale of that number reflects how far Dhoni’s business empire now stretches beyond cricket. His IPL contract remains only one stream of income in a portfolio built on long-term brand endorsements, strategic investments and entrepreneurial ventures.

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Over the years, Dhoni has expanded into sectors such as organic farming, fitness chains, sportswear and entertainment through ventures like Dhoni Entertainment, turning himself into one of Indian sport’s most durable commercial brands. Dhoni was the highest individual tax payer even in the last fiscal year.