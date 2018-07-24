MS Dhoni pays whopping Rs 12.17 crore as income tax, becomes highest tax payer in Jharkhand and Bihar

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the highest taxpayer from Jharkhand. (Source: BCCI)

Former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always been setting examples for others – both on and off the field. In yet another move, he has now become the leading income tax payer from Jharkhand and Bihar by paying a tax of Rs 12.17 crore for the assessment year of 2017-18. MS Dhoni has reportedly declared an advance tax of Rs 3 crore for the next financial year. Nisha Oraon Singhmaar, the joint commissioner of IT headquarters (Bihar and Jharkhand) told TOI that MS Dhoni has been the highest individual tax-payer in Jharkhand and Bihar for the 2017-18 FY.

Even though MS Dhoni continues to make a decent amount of money and remains popular among fans, his recent form has put his future under doubt. Dhoni didn’t have a great outing at the recently concluded ODI series against England and had a strike rate of just above 62.

His simple act of taking the ball from the umpires was seen as a sign of retirement by many on social media. However, coach Ravi Shastri put an end to the rumours by saying that Dhoni only wanted to show the ball to Bharat Arun. Shastri said that he wanted to show Arun the wear and tear the ball had endured, to get a general idea of what the conditions were like.

Despite this, many cricket experts and former players have been skeptical of Dhoni’s future. In a recent interview, Sachin Tendulkar defended the Chennai Super Kings skipper by saying that it would be best for Dhoni to decide when he’s done playing cricket for the country – having already retired from Tests in 2014.

During the England series, Dhoni became the only cricketer to enter 10,000 ODI runs club with a batting average of over 50. He also became the third fastest Indian to join the league after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.