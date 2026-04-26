Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai were ready with whistles in hand but the one man they came to see was nowhere to be found again. As the team sheets were exchanged for the high-stakes clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), the name MS Dhoni was once again missing, marking his eighth consecutive absence in the IPL 2026 campaign.

What started as a two-week recovery for a calf strain has now turned into a season-long mystery, leaving the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans heartbroken and angry.

MS Dhoni not playing again

Rumours began swirling half an hour before the toss when sharp-eyed fans noticed that Dhoni was not among the players disembarking the team bus at the Chepauk. Those fears were confirmed when skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad walked out for the toss without mentioning the legendary wicketkeeper, focusing instead on the inclusion of Urvil Patel for Sarfaraz Khan.

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Despite batting coach Michael Hussey’s repeated assurances that Dhoni is progressing well and training with the squad, the lack of a formal timeline has created a communication vacuum.

Fan Reactions: Clarity or retirement?

The silence from the CSK management has triggered a wave of frustration on social media. Fans are no longer just asking when he will play, they are asking if he has already played his last game.

For many, the sight of Dhoni in the training kits but not the match jersey is becoming a point of contention. Some fans have gone as far as speculating that Dhoni has transitioned into a silent mentor role and won’t take the field again this season.

The Long Wait Continues

While Sanju Samson continues to hold the fort behind the stumps for the Yellow Army, the emotional core of the franchise remains in the dugout. With the GT game underway, fans have already turned their sights to the next home fixture, the El Clasico against Mumbai Indians.

If Dhoni misses that encounter, the whispers of a quiet retirement may turn into a roar of protest from a fanbase that feels it is being kept in the dark.