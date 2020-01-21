Shoaib Akhtar believes this Team India batsman can replace MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been one of the finest finishers in the game and India has helped the country many crunch games in high-pressure situations. (Image: Reuters)

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar praised the Indian team after they won the ODI series against Australia. Akhtar posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he hailed Team India’s dominating performance against Australia after being thrashed in the first match of the series in Mumbai. Akhtar praised the Indian batsmen for playing brilliantly under pressure and defeating the visitors in emphatic fashion. While talking about the Indian batting line up, Akhtar showered praise on captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the way they set the platform for a comfortable win in the final match of the series at Bengaluru.

He also hailed middle-order batsmen Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey. The former Pakistan fast bowler said Shreyas Iyer is a complete player and can be an asset for the Indian team in the time to come. He described Pandey as the ideal replacement for MS Dhoni in white-ball cricket for India.

Manish Pandey has played 25 One Day Internationals for the country. He has scored 450 runs in 20 innings with an average of 34.6 and a strike rate of 92.4. Pandey has one century and two half-centuries in 50-over cricket. In T20i’s, Manish Pandey has played 33 matches and scored 618 runs with an average of 41.2 and a strike rate of 124.6.

Shoaib Akhtar’s praise for Manish Pandey may be in good spirit but calling him MS Dhoni’s replacement may not go down well with Dhoni fans. Dhoni has been one of the finest finishers in the game and has helped the country win many crunch games. The former Indian captain has been on a sabbatical since the conclusion of ICC World Cup 2019. Dhoni was also removed from the annual central contracts list from the BCCI recently.

While MS Dhoni has remained mum on his future plans, he will certainly be playing in the upcoming IPL 2020 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).