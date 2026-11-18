MS Dhoni Net Worth: Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to command an impressive financial empire even after retiring from international cricket and even the IPL. With investments across multiple industries, lucrative brand endorsements and a successful business portfolio, Dhoni has established himself as one of India’s wealthiest sporting personalities.

According to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, Dhoni’s estimated net worth stands at ₹1,500 crore, placing him among India’s richest sports and entertainment celebrities.

The list marks the first time cricketers have been featured as a distinct elite category alongside leading entertainment personalities. Dhoni shares the sixth position on the celebrity list with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, while Virat Kohli leads the cricketing names with an estimated net worth of ₹1,600 crore.

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MS Dhoni Net Worth: What the Hurun India Rich list says

The Hurun India Rich List 2026 estimates Dhoni’s wealth at ₹1,500 crore. His financial success reflects a combination of his cricketing career, post-retirement brand value, corporate partnerships and strategic investments in emerging businesses.

His wealth has continued to grow beyond the cricket field, making him one of the most successful athlete-entrepreneurs in India.

Top Indian cricketers featured in the Hurun India list:

Cricketer Estimated net worth Virat Kohli ₹1,600 crore MS Dhoni ₹1,500 crore Sachin Tendulkar ₹1,500 crore

Source: M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026.

MS Dhoni’s Income Sources: Endorsements and Business Investments

Dhoni’s earnings are no longer dependent solely on cricket. His strong brand appeal and reputation as one of India’s most recognisable sporting personalities have made him a sought-after face for major companies.

Brand Endorsements

Over the years, Dhoni has been associated with several prominent brands, including SBI, Mastercard, JioCinema, Gulf Oil, Fire-Boltt, CARS24 and OPPO.

These corporate partnerships have contributed significantly to his earnings and helped sustain his commercial presence after international retirement.

Investments in Startups

Dhoni has also built a diverse investment portfolio, backing businesses across technology, financial services, mobility and emerging industries.

Some of the ventures associated with his investment portfolio include:

CARS24: A used-car marketplace.

A used-car marketplace. Khatabook: A digital bookkeeping and fintech platform.

A digital bookkeeping and fintech platform. SolarSquare: A residential solar energy company.

A residential solar energy company. BluSmart: An electric mobility and ride-hailing venture.

An electric mobility and ride-hailing venture. Garuda Aerospace: A drone technology company.

These investments reflect Dhoni’s interest in businesses operating beyond the traditional sports and entertainment industries.

MS Dhoni’s Luxury Lifestyle: Houses, Cars and Bikes

Despite his relatively private public persona, Dhoni is known for his passion for automobiles, motorcycles and luxury properties.

Luxury Homes and Farmhouse

Dhoni owns properties in Ranchi and Dehradun. His sprawling farmhouse in Ranchi, spread across approximately 43 acres, is among his most talked-about assets. The property also reflects his interest in organic farming and spending time away from the public spotlight.

He is also associated with the hospitality business through the hotel named Mahi Residency in Ranchi.

Impressive Collection of Luxury Cars

Dhoni’s automobile collection includes several high-end vehicles. Some of the models associated with his garage include:

Audi Q7

Land Rover

Ferrari 599 GTO

Mercedes-Benz GLE

A Passion for Superbikes

Dhoni is equally passionate about motorcycles. His reported collection includes some popular premium and performance models:

Ducati 1098

Kawasaki Ninja H2

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Yamaha RD350

His automobile collection reflects his long-standing enthusiasm for powerful engines and performance vehicles.

MS Dhoni: A successful career beyond cricket

From leading India to major international victories to building a diversified business portfolio, Dhoni’s journey extends well beyond his achievements on the cricket field.

His estimated ₹1,500 crore fortune, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, highlights how his sporting legacy has translated into long-term commercial success.

His investments, endorsements and business interests continue to strengthen his position among India’s wealthiest sporting personalities.