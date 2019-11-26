MS Dhoni likely to make international cricket comeback in March 2020: Report

The T20I games between the two teams have also been given the status of international matches by the ICC.

Fans waiting for MS Dhoni’s return to international cricket could be in for a treat. According to reports, Dhoni could make a comeback to international cricket in March 2020 just before the IPL season. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has requested BCCI to allow a few cricketers from India to be allowed to play in the AsiaXI vs Rest of the World T20I matches. Two T20I matches will be played in the series on March 18 and 21 next year.

Bangladesh Cricket Board’s Chief Executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told India Today, “Yes Bangladesh Cricket Board is in talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India as Bangladesh is set to host two T2OI between Asia XI and Rest of the World XI”. He added that BCB is also in talks with other Asian nations for the matches as well.

The T20I games between the two teams have also been given the status of international matches by the ICC. Other than MS Dhoni, BCB has requested BCCI to allow Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to feature in the two-match T20I games.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was last seen in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand which India lost. Since then, Dhoni has been on a hiatus from international cricket. The former skipper also has not featured in any domestic matches.

MS Dhoni was not picked for the upcoming home series against West Indies. MS Dhoni is the only Indian captain to win all ICC trophies. Dhoni won the T20I World Cup back in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011. In 2013, he led India to a victory in Champions Trophy as well. Fans will be hoping to see him back on the field.