MS Dhoni IPL Retirement: MS Dhoni has officially called time on his Indian Premier League (IPL) playing career, bringing an end to an extraordinary journey spanning nearly two decades. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend will, however, continue his association with the franchise after being appointed as the team’s mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

CSK confirmed Dhoni’s new role on Tuesday, November 17, marking a significant transition for one of the most influential figures in the tournament’s history.

"𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞." pic.twitter.com/LA97JA5s9W — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026

MS Dhoni’s IPL journey ends after five title wins

The former India captain has been synonymous with Chennai Super Kings since joining the franchise in the inaugural IPL season in 2008. Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL titles, establishing themselves as one of the competition’s most successful teams.

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CSK owner N Srinivasan highlighted Dhoni’s longstanding association with the franchise and said that he would always remain part of the team’s identity.

“There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” Srinivasan said.

MS Dhoni to guide CSK as Team Mentor in IPL 2027

Dhoni’s appointment as mentor signals a new chapter in his relationship with CSK. His experience, leadership and understanding of the game are expected to play an important role in shaping the team’s younger players.

The 2027 season will mark a new beginning for the former captain, who moves away from his playing responsibilities but remains closely involved with the franchise that became synonymous with his IPL legacy.