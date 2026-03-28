The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) confirmed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the heart and soul of the franchise, will not be available for the first two weeks of action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Ever since that news was out, all eyes are now set on the timeline of when and where the ‘Thala’ of cricket will return to play his first IPL 2026 game.

When will Dhoni return to IPL 2026?

The Yellow Brigade will play their first IPL 2026 match against the Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati. Since the news of Dhoni’s injury was confirmed on March 28, the two-week timeline will see him out at least until April 11, 2026.

In this case, the Helicopter Shot maestro will return to action most probably in the CSK vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) game, scheduled to take place on April 14 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai.

How many home games will Dhoni miss in IPL 2026?

Since Chennai will not play their first home game until April 3 when they host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Anbuden in Chepauk, Dhoni will miss only two home games. Their next two games after the April 3 match are an away fixture in Bengaluru against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and a home game against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

How many games in total will MS Dhoni miss in IPL 2026?

Realistically speaking, Dhoni, 44, could miss five games, which will be the most he will miss in a season in the league’s history. While he may miss only four matches and return for the April 14 encounter, the likely circumstances, where he has to take care of his body, Dhoni can stretch the recovery period by a match.

MS Dhoni: IPL 2026 Injury & Return Timeline