The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is buzzing for the high-voltage South Indian Derby between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but for the first time in 16 years, the fixture feels incomplete. MS Dhoni, the heartbeat of the Yellow Army, has not travelled with the squad to Bengaluru and will miss tonight’s blockbuster Match 11.

The absence of ‘Thala’ has sparked a wave of concern among fans, not just about today’s result, but about whether the era of the iconic Dhoni vs Kohli on-field rivalry has quietly reached its final chapter.

Why is MS Dhoni out of action?

MS Dhoni is currently sidelined due to a persistent calf strain sustained during CSK’s pre-season training camp in Chennai. While the franchise initially hoped for a two-week recovery, latest reports suggest the 44-year-old’s rehabilitation is taking longer than expected.

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According to medical updates, Dhoni is unlikely to return to competitive action before the last week of April. Having missed the opening games against Rajasthan and Punjab, his absence tonight marks a significant blow for a CSK side that has struggled to find its rhythm, losing two out of two so far in IPL 2026.

The 16-year streak broken

Tonight marks the first time since IPL 2010 that MS Dhoni will miss a match against RCB. The last time he sat out this specific rivalry was on March 23, 2010, when Suresh Raina led the side in his absence. Since then, Dhoni has been a constant presence in 34 of the 35 encounters between the two giants. In his absence, Sanju Samson will continue behind the stumps, while Ruturaj Gaikwad shoulders the full tactical burden of leading the defending champions in one of the most hostile away environments in the league.

Is this the end of the Dhoni-Kohli on-field rivalry?

The biggest question looming over the Chinnaswamy tonight is whether we have already seen the last handshake between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as active players.

With Dhoni now 44 and battling recurring fitness issues, speculation about this being his final IPL season is at an all-time high. Given that CSK and RCB meet only once this year in the league phase, the risk is real: if Dhoni does not recover in time and both Chennai and Bengaluru do not reach and meet in the Playoffs, ‘Thala’ may never face Kohli on the field again in competitive cricket.