In a startling revelation that adds a new layer to the personality of MS Dhoni, former England international Sam Billings has shared a unique detail about the former India and Chennai Super Kings captain’s lifestyle.

Speaking on the episode 37 of the Stick to Cricket podcast, Billings shared that that the two of them share a love for the same Premier League club and watched every match of that club togethger.

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Billing sheds light on Dhoni’s favourite club

Billings, who was part of the CSK squad during their 2018 title-winning season,touched upon how he bonded with the captain over their mutual love for Manchester United.

“Obviously, a Man United fan like myself. So we would watch every Man United game because he can’t leave the hotel, he can’t go downstairs to the hotel bar,” Billings said.

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Dhoni’s room becomes a social hub

While discussing the cool and calm nature of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon, Billings pivoted to the logistics of Dhoni’s hotel stays. Since Dhoni’s superstardom makes it impossible for him to visit hotel bars or common areas, his room becomes the team’s social hub.

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Dhoni, as per Billings, maintains a dedicated staff member within his personal entourage specifically to manage his shisha (hookah) pipe.

“He leaves his hotel room open. He has a little shisha man and he looks after the shisha. His sole job in his entourage is to look after the shisha pipe,” Billings revealed during the chat with Michael Vaughan, Phil Tufnell, Alastair Cook and David Lloyd.