In a startling revelation that adds a new layer to the personality of MS Dhoni, former England international Sam Billings has shared a unique detail about the former India and Chennai Super Kings captain’s lifestyle.

Speaking on the episode 37 of the Stick to Cricket podcast, Billings shared that that the two of them share a love for the same Premier League club and watched every match of that club togethger.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 1 to 10

Matches 1–10 TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule 28 Mar — 05 Apr # Date Home Away 1 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai Away Kolkata Knight Riders 3 Mon · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Chennai Super Kings 4 Tue · 7:30 PM Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh Away Gujarat Titans 5 Wed · 7:30 PM Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Away Delhi Capitals 6 Thu · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 Fri · 7:30 PM Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai Away Punjab Kings Double header — 04 Apr, Saturday 8 Sat · 3:30 PM Home Delhi Capitals Delhi Away Mumbai Indians 9 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad Away Rajasthan Royals Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday 10 Sun · 3:30 PM Home Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad Away Lucknow Super Giants Express InfoGenIE

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Billing sheds light on Dhoni’s favourite club

Billings, who was part of the CSK squad during their 2018 title-winning season,touched upon how he bonded with the captain over their mutual love for Manchester United.

“Obviously, a Man United fan like myself. So we would watch every Man United game because he can’t leave the hotel, he can’t go downstairs to the hotel bar,” Billings said.

Dhoni’s room becomes a social hub

While discussing the cool and calm nature of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon, Billings pivoted to the logistics of Dhoni’s hotel stays. Since Dhoni’s superstardom makes it impossible for him to visit hotel bars or common areas, his room becomes the team’s social hub.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 11 to 20

Matches 11–20 TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule 05 Apr — 12 Apr # Date Home Away Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday 11 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Away Chennai Super Kings 12 Mon · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Punjab Kings 13 Tue · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Mumbai Indians 14 Wed · 7:30 PM Home Delhi Capitals Delhi Away Gujarat Titans 15 Thu · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Lucknow Super Giants 16 Fri · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru Double header — 11 Apr, Saturday 17 Sat · 3:30 PM Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 18 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai Away Delhi Capitals Double header — 12 Apr, Sunday 19 Sun · 3:30 PM Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Away Gujarat Titans 20 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru Express InfoGenIE

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Dhoni, as per Billings, maintains a dedicated staff member within his personal entourage specifically to manage his shisha (hookah) pipe.

“He leaves his hotel room open. He has a little shisha man and he looks after the shisha. His sole job in his entourage is to look after the shisha pipe,” Billings revealed during the chat with Michael Vaughan, Phil Tufnell, Alastair Cook and David Lloyd.