MS Dhoni did what he does best, gave us a massive scare: Virat Kohli

By: | Published: April 22, 2019 10:09 AM

Kohli said that the track wasn't a typical Chinnaswamy wicket, where 200 runs is there for the taking.

Virat kohli, rcb vs csk, csk vs rcb, ms dhoni, today's ipl match, rcb, csk, parthiv patel, dhoni, csk vs rcb live score, rcb vs csk live score, ab de villiers, deepak chahar, ambati rayudu, suresh raina, chennai super kings, shane watson, royal challengers bangalore, ravindra jadeja, umesh yadav, faf du plessis m. chinnaswamy stadium, dwayne bravo, csk match, yuzvendra chahal, shardul thakur(Image BCCI)

Virat Kohli is more than aware of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s penchant to go for the impossible and was admittedly “scared” with the former India captain’s last over pyrotechnics during an IPL encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

He smashed an unbeaten 84 off 48 balls and nearly got the required 26 runs off the last over bowled by Umesh Yadav before Parthiv Patel’s ‘Dhoni like calm’ behind the stumps ensured RCB’s victory by one run.

Understandably skipper Kohli went through a range of emotion as he spoke about Dhoni’s exploits and how impressive the bowlers were till 19th over.

“Feels good to win a game by a small margin. We’ve lost a couple by small margins. MS did what he does best and he gave us all a massive scare. Off the last ball, that was the last thing I would have expected to happen. There was a whole lot of emotion,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

READ ALSO | Backed Virat Kohli when MS Dhoni and Gary Kirsten had not heard of him, says Former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar

In fact in the 19th over, Dhoni couldn’t hit young Navdeep Saini, who hit the back of length and kept the seasoned campaigner quiet.

Kohli was all praise for Saini, who is one of the five stand-bys for the ODI World Cup in England as well as the designated net bowler.

“They (bowlers) showed a lot of composure playing against a side like CSK. We were outstanding with the ball until the 19th over mark. Defending 160 on that sort of pitch and the amount of dew we had was an outstanding effort.

“Especially Saini, playing his first season (he was in the side last season but didn’t play). He’s shown a lot of heart. He bowls with pace and understands his limitations. He’s come along well for the team. Hope he keeps fit and keeps bowling fast which is his biggest strength,” the skipper had good words for the youngster.

Kohli said that the track wasn’t a typical Chinnaswamy wicket, where 200 runs is there for the taking.

“In the first six overs, we thought the ball wasn’t coming onto the bat that much. PP (Parthiv) and AB (De Villiers) started to rebuild. At the halfway mark, we thought 175 would’ve been a very good total on this pitch. We thought we were 15 short.”

Qualification for the play-offs is still a distant dream considering they have to win all four and wait for favourable results.

Kohli said that the minor turnaround that has happened has been due to the fact that players have been told to do what they believe is their strength.

“We have said a lot of things in the nine games. But if you don’t have confidence, none of those things matter. In the last couple of games we just said go out there and do your thing. In T20 cricket, you are going to be put under the pump. It’s how well you bounce back that matters and tonight was an example of that.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. MS Dhoni did what he does best, gave us a massive scare: Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition