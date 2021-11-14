MS Dhoni ‘can’t see’ John Cena: Former WWE Superstar evokes ‘You Can’t See Me’ memories

Having left the WWE to focus on his film career, Cena recently returned to the company after the Money in the Bank showpiece event. (File/IE)

John Cena at it again: Former WWE world champion John Cena left fans in splits again after he shared a picture of World Cup-winning Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his social media accounts. The post, which was not accompanied by any caption, featured MS Dhoni pictured during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, where he was the mentor to Team India.

The Men in Blue crashed out of the tournament after finishing behind Pakistan and New Zealand in the Super 12 Group stages.

In the Instagram post, Dhoni can be seen extending his hand forward, as if for a handshake, in thin air, implying Cena’s famous catchphrase: “You Can’t See Me”.

The 16-time former WWE champion has in the past shared posts that featured Indian celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in similar “You Can’t See Me” situations.

Having started in the main roster of the WWE in the mid-2000s as a mid-carder, Cena slowly climbed to the top and became the face of the company. He was featured heavily in most WWE merchandise and products, while Cena himself took the plunge into films. He has appeared in the likes of The Marine, 12 Rounds, F9, and The Suicide Squad.

Having left the WWE to focus on his film career, Cena recently returned to the company after the Money in the Bank showpiece event. However, it is unlikely that Cena will win title No. 17 that would take him past the legendary Ric Flair as the company’s most decorated wrestler.

Dhoni, meanwhile, is expected to return to action in the Indian Premier League in 2022. However, after leading the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title this year, Dhoni could also move into a coaching role with the franchise, depending on how the IPL auction rules are decided for the next few seasons.