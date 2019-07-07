MS Dhoni turns 38, celebrates birthday with wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva (see pics)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 38th birthday with wife Sakshi Dhoni and four-year-old daughter Ziva Dhoni.

Former Indian cricket team captain and India’s best finisher Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 38th birthday on Sunday. Dhoni who has won all cricketing accolades for triumph at 2007 ICC Twenty20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy, celebrated his birthday with his friends, wife Sakshi Dhoni and his four-year-old daughter Ziva Dhoni.

In pictures shared by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi on her Instagram profile, a cake-faced Dhoni was seen posing with his family in big smiles. She also posted a video where Dhoni can be seen cutting the cake with Ziva. Dhoni’s colleagues Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya were also in attendance to celebrate the birthday of the wicketkeeper-batsman.

View this post on Instagram Happy Bday boy ! A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 6, 2019 at 4:10pm PDT

Pandya also took to Instagram to extend his birthday wishes to Dhoni in style. He shared a video of the star player’s iconic helicopter shot. The video shows Pandya attempting trademark Dhoni’s helicopter shot with the former skipper his by side.

View this post on Instagram Happy Bday ❤️ A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 6, 2019 at 4:18pm PDT



“Happy birthday Mahi bhai! Everyday spent with you is a chance to learn and grow. Thank you for being one of the biggest role models in my life,” he captioned the video.

The celebrations were held after India’s seven wickets win over Sri Lanka in the last league match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup in England. Since India finished at the top on the league stage, it will play New Zealand, the fourth team to finish in the league, in the semi-finals on Tuesday at Manchester. India and New Zealand will meet in the semi-finals for the first time in 27 years. The second World Cup semi-finals will be played between Australia and England at Birmingham on July 11.



Earlier on Friday, amid Dhoni’s criticism for the slow strike at the World Cup matches and his retirement talks, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released a video celebrating the legend of the cricket. “MS Dhoni – not just a name!” read the video message with snippets of the unforgettable 2011 World Cup winning six against Sri Lanka the highlight.

The video was released amidst reports of Dhoni bringing down the curtains on his career soon after the World Cup.