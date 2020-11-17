MPL Sports becomes Indian Cricket team’s official kit sponsor

Nike had been associated with the Indian cricket team for the last five years starting from 2016.

The Board of Cricket Control in India has announced the MPL Sports as the Indian cricket’s official kit sponsor, news agency ANI reported. As per the statement from the BCCI, the contract has been signed for a period of 3 years with the company. Under the contract the MPL Sports will be designing and manufacturing the jerseys that Indian cricket players don while playing on the field in the international matches. The company will be entrusted with the responsibility to design and manufacture the jerseys for the Men’s, Women’s as well as the Under-19 Indian cricket teams, as per the contract.

MPL Sports is part of the Mobile Premier League which is a fantasy gaming platform and has been associated with two of the Indian Premier League’s franchises as well namely Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata KnightRiders in the recently concluded IPL season. MPL Sports will replace one of the sports biggest sponsors in the world market Nike as an official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team whose contract came to an end this year. Nike had been associated with the Indian cricket team for the last five years starting from 2016.

In addition to the MPL Sports, the other companies which had been in the race to become the Indian cricket team’s sponsor were Puma and Adidas. However, both the sports apparel brands reportedly pulled out of the race as they wanted to reduce the amount to be paid to the BCCI to one third from the original bid. According to a PTI report, Nike had paid a total of Rs 370 crore in the period of five years in addition to paying the royalty of about Rs 30 crore to the Indian cricket board. One of the close sources also told PTI that no sport apparel company was willing to pay the amount which Nike had been paying due to the ongoing uncertainties in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

While the BCCI as of now has not disclosed the amount which will eventually be paid by the MPL Sports, according to a close source the amount which the company will actually shell out will be substantially less than what the Nike was paying, PTI had earlier reported.