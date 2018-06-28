Move over ‘Hum Fit Toh India Fit’, Sachin Tendulkar comes up with ‘Kit Up Challenge’

Sachin Tendulkar posted a video of him taking the kit up challenge. (Source: Instagram)

After the Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore came up with ‘Hum Fit Toh India Fit’ challenge which took over the internet, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has come up with a new challenge – ‘Kit Up Challenge’. The legendary Indian batsman took to Instagram and nominated people to play their favourite sport and share a video of the same on the social networking website.

In this video, Sachin says that he enjoys playing all the sports since a young age, especially cricket. He added that this challenge is an extension of the fitness challenge. “I’m kitting up to go play the sport that I love. Share a video of you playing the sport that you love,” his Instagram post read.

Sachin has nominated other Indian athletes like Sardar Singh, PV Sindhu, Mithali Raj, Vijender Singh and Kidambi Srikanth for the challenge. “All I want to say is stay fit,” he said in the video. He has also nominated Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for the challenge. Kohli is currently in Ireland for a two-match T20I series.

Kohli was earlier nominated for the Hum Fit Toh India Fit Challenge by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. The Indian skipper had taken the challenge and had nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. Earlier this month, Prime Minister posted a video of himself performing Yoga asanas and breathing exercises. It will be interesting to see if does the same again.

A number of other celebrities and sportspersons have been a part of the fitness challenge.

Kohli will take part in three T20Is, three ODIs and a five-match series against England after the two-match series against Ireland. The 29-year-old batsman started the tour on a sad note as he was dismissed for a duck in the first T20 at Dublin.

Sachin Tendulkar, meanwhile, said in a recent interview that India has gone to England with the most complete fast-bowling attack in many many years. “This is the most complete fast-bowling attack that India have had in many many years. In my assessment, this attack would go as one of the best,” Tendulkar said.