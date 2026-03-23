The Indian Premier League (IPL) has featured many outstanding batters over the years, but only a few have consistently stayed at the top of the run-scoring charts.

By the end of IPL 2025, Virat Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in the tournament’s history representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His ability to perform under pressure, adapt to different match situations, and score runs season after season makes him one of the greatest players in IPL history.

The race for the second and third spots has been very close between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Dhawan, who last played for Punjab Kings was known for his smooth stroke play and reliable starts as an opening batter in the tournament.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma, the five-time winning captain of Mumbai Indians is admired for his elegant batting style and his ability to play match winning innings when his team needed it the most.

In fourth position is David Warner, a destructive opening batter who has delivered many strong performances, especially for Delhi Capitals. His aggressive approach at the top often gives his team a solid start.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina ranked fifth was a backbone of Chennai Super Kings for many years and played a crucial role in their success with his consistent middle order contributions.

These players have not only scored a large number of runs but have also shaped the history of the IPL with their performances and match winning abilities.

Top 5 Batters with Most Runs in IPL History (till 2025)

Player Span Matches Runs Highest Score 100s Virat Kohli (RCB) 2008-2025 267 8661 113* 8 Rohit Sharma (DCH/MI) 2008-2025 272 7046 109* 2 Shikhar Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH) 2008-2024 222 6769 106* 2 David Warner (DC/SRH) 2009-2024 184 6565 126 4 Suresh Raina (CSK/GL) 2008-2021 205 5528 100* 1

A lasting impact on IPL batting

These five players have scored the most runs in the IPL till 2025 and have clearly dominated the tournament with their consistent performances. Over the years, they have played many memorable innings, broken records, and helped their teams win important matches. Their experience, skill and ability to handle pressure make them stand out and they continue to inspire young cricketers across the world. IPL 2026 is all set to commence on March 28.