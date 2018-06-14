Morocco vs Iran LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: When and Where to watch live on TV

Morocco vs Iran LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: In the third match of FIFA WC 2018, Morocco will take on Iran in a 67,000-seater Saint Petersburg Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Morocco vs Iran LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: In the third match of FIFA WC 2018, Morocco will take on Iran in a 67,000-seater Saint Petersburg Stadium on Friday afternoon. It is for the first time that Iran has qualified for consecutive World cups. Morocco, on the other hand, is playing for the first time since 1998. It is their fifth appearance in World cup. Both the teams don’t have a good history in World cup. The other two teams in the group are Spain and Portugal which are much superior in terms of quality.

Morocco topped a group in 1986 FIFA World Cup despite having teams like England, Poland, and Portugal against it while Iran never made it to last-16. Atlas lion’s Nabil Dirar is expected to start against Iran. The coach had not allowed him to play the friendly match against Geneva as he wanted to make sure that his top player is fit before the tournament starts.

Both sides have never met in an official competition before. Hopes from Iran is high as they were the second team to qualify for World cup. Iran majorly is relying on Pejman Montazeri because of his experience as he played World Cup in Brazil.

When will Morocco vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Morocco vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2018 Game will be held on June 15, 2018.

Where will Morocco vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Morocco vs Iran, FIFA world cup will be held at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Krestovsky Island.

How can one watch Morocco vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2018 match live?

One can watch Morocco vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

What time will Morocco vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 opening match will begin at 8.30 pm IST.

How to watch Morocco vs Iran LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018?

Morocco vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be streamed live on Sony Liv. Follow all the live commentary and score on FinancialExpress.com

Here are the squads:

MOROCCO

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia/ESP), Yassine Bounou (Girona/ESP), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger)

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus/ITA), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton/ENG), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir/TUR), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce/TUR), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid/ESP), Hamza Mendyl (Lille/FRA)

Midfielders: M’barek Boussoufa (Al Jazira/UAE), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord/NED), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen/FRA), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord/NED), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray/TUR), Faycal Fajr (Getafe/ESP), Amine Harit (Schalke 04/GER)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor/TUR), Aziz Bouhaddouz (Saint Pauli/GER), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes/ESP), Mehdi Carcela (Standard Liege/BEL), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax/NED), Youssef En-Nesyri (Malaga/ESP)

IRAN

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo/POR)

Defenders: Ali Gholizadeh (Saipa), Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny/RUS), Mohammad Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad/QAT), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende/BEL), Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal)

Midfielders: Ehsan Haji Safi (Olympiacos/GRE), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos/GRE), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens/GRE), Mahdi Torabi (Saipa), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm/RUS)

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar/NED), Ashkan Dejageh (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Mahdi Taremi (Al-Gharafa/QAT), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen/NED), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds/SWE), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan/RUS), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)