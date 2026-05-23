Deceptive Data: A leg-spinner tempts the batter to go for the big shot. Manan Vohra tries to hit the ball out of the park. However, he only manages an edge and the ball goes straight up in the air. The bowler himself comes under the ball and almost spills it before finding a way to hold on to it. Later in the same over, he gets rid of a dangerous Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck.

These wickets do not become immortal IPL footage. They are not replayed for years the way sixes or yorkers usually are. But they matter big time; after all, it is the 2014 IPL final in Bengaluru.

Piyush Chawla finishes with two important wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders. Then, fittingly enough, he walks out later and hits the winning runs himself. It was the kind of all-purpose IPL performance that quietly disappeared into the tournament’s vast memory archive.

Which is perhaps why the larger number still feels so strange. Because somehow, Piyush Chawla has more IPL wickets than both Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin.

At first glance, it feels like the table has loaded incorrectly. Not because Chawla was a poor bowler but because Indian cricket never taught us to remember him in the same emotional space as the other names in that sentence.

Harbhajan arrived carrying theatre. The confrontations were heated and the air vibrated with aggression. In the early 2000s, he became inseparable from Indian cricket’s growing self-belief, especially after the 2001 Australia series turned him into folklore.

Ashwin belonged to a different cricketing age altogether. Tactical, analytical, forever adjusting angles and release points like a man trying to solve batting through engineering. His career rose alongside the IPL’s transformation into a data-heavy, hyper-strategic competition.

Chawla, meanwhile, existed somewhere between those worlds. Too understated to dominate headlines. Too adaptable to disappear but silently he kept taking wickets.

Three spinners, one World Cup squad

There is another detail that makes the statistic more fascinating.

In 2011, when India won the ODI World Cup at home, Harbhajan, Ashwin and Chawla were all part of the same squad. Even then, they occupied very different spaces in public imagination.

Harbhajan was the senior spinner, already carrying a decade of reputation and emotional investment. Ashwin was the modern newcomer, fresh from redefining T20 off-spin with the carrom ball. Chawla was also there but for some reason rarely central to the larger conversation.

IPL Bowling Records · Spin Legends Edition India’s Three Great IPL Spinners — By the Numbers Chawla, Ashwin & Harbhajan: combined 529 wickets across 577 IPL appearances Piyush Chawla Wickets 192 192 matches CSK · KKR · KXIP · MI R Ashwin Wickets 187 221 matches CSK · DC · KXIP · RPS · RR Harbhajan Singh Wickets 150 163 matches CSK · KKR · MI Head-to-head bowling statistics Metric Chawla Ashwin Harbhajan Matches 192 221 163 Wickets 192 187 150 Average 26.60 30.22 26.86 Economy 7.96 7.20 7.07 Best Figures 4/17 4/34 5/18 Strike Rate 20.0 25.2 22.8 IPL teams represented Piyush Chawla R Ashwin Harbhajan Singh Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express Copy HTML HTML copied — paste directly into FE CMS.

That hierarchy has never really changed in public memory, the only tweak that has happened is perhaps that of Ashwin rising in stature. But the IPL kept running for another decade and a half and Chawla kept on taking wickets, finishing with 192 wickets. Ashwin had 187 while Harbhajan managed 150 scalps.

The boy India once imagined differently

Long before the IPL became his longest address, Chawla entered Indian cricket as a future headline.

He made his Test debut at 17. There was already footage circulating of him bowling Sachin Tendulkar with a ripping googly during the 2005 Challenger Trophy, which originally catapulted him into national selection. For a cricket culture permanently searching for its next great spinner, the excitement came naturally.

During the October 2008 warm-up match in Hyderabad between the Australian tourists and the Indian Board President’s XI, Chawla bamboozled Ponting with a googly that crashed through his defense and rattled his stumps right before tea.

Indian cricket romanticises young spinners differently from other players. Batters are judged through technique, Fast bowlers through pace but spinners arrive through imagination. Every turning leg-break from a teenager carries possibility with it. Chawla entered international cricket carrying plenty. But Indian cricket moves quickly with new names emerging, formats changing and attention shifting.

Somewhere along the way, Chawla stopped feeling like the future and became something else instead: adaptable

In the IPL, that matters more than people realise. The tournament that rewards staying relevant; T20 cricket is usually discussed through impact, strike rates, economy rates, and match-winning overs. But leagues also create a different kind of arithmetic beneath the highlights.

The IPL does not only reward brilliance. It rewards survival. The ability to remain useful across changing captains, changing teams, changing batting trends and changing tactical fashions. And few Indian bowlers survived those shifts as steadily as Chawla.

He played for Punjab Kings when the league still felt experimental. Then came years at Kolkata, often bowling the awkward middle overs where matches quietly tilt. Later came stints with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, franchises not usually known for carrying passengers. That continuity matters. Especially for leg-spinners.

The IPL can be brutal on them. Smaller grounds, flatter pitches and relentless attacking batting can erase confidence quickly. One poor season becomes two. Teams move on. Chawla kept finding ways to remain useful. Not dominant for years at a stretch but still providing a lot of utility. That difference is stark.

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The overs IPL memory forgets

Part of why this statistic feels strange is because IPL memory itself is selective. We remember MS Dhoni finishing games. We remember Chris Gayle emptying stadium roofs. We remember yorkers at the death and impossible chases under lights. But much of T20 cricket is actually decided elsewhere.

The ninth over after a rapid powerplay. The over immediately after timeout. The spell where a spinner gives away six runs and forces one false shot too many. That was often where Chawla lived. Not always at the centre of matches, but inside their maintenance. Over time, those overs accumulated into something unexpectedly large. More wickets than Harbhajan. More wickets than Ashwin. The table feels slightly impolite in the way it ignores reputation.

Because Harbhajan’s IPL career carried greater celebrity. Ashwin’s carried greater tactical influence with both of them also having led IPL teams at some stage in their careers. Both felt larger in the cultural memory of the tournament. Chawla simply kept bowling.

The strange democracy of T20 numbers

This statistic is not arguing that Chawla was the better bowler. That would misunderstand both cricket and numbers. Harbhajan, at his peak, changed major Test series. Ashwin reinvented modern off-spin and became one of the defining cricket thinkers of his era, arguably even bypassing the legacy of Harbhajan.

But leagues create their own ecosystems of value. A bowler who remains selectable for fifteen seasons accumulates something larger than reputation. He accumulates trust which allows him to follow repetition and eventually, that is bound to be noticed in the record books

Sport prefers cleaner stories than this. We want wicket charts to mirror fame. We expect the loudest careers to sit safely at the top. But scorecards are indifferent to mythology. They remember only what happened.

And somewhere on the IPL wicket list sits the name of a leg-spinner Indian cricket gradually stopped discussing, even while he quietly climbed above some of its biggest bowling names.