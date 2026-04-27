The story of Mohsin Khan on April 26, 2026, is one of the most poignant “what-ifs” in IPL history. While Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine will dominate the headlines for their Super Over heist, the real soul of the match lived in the four overs bowled by the boy from Sambhal.

Mohsin didn’t just bowl against KKR; he bowled against a medical history that once threatened to take more than just his career.

Bowling for His Life: The Miraculous Return

To understand the weight of Mohsin’s 5/23, one must remember the surgical trauma that preceded his return.

The Injury: A rare vascular aneurysm in his bowling arm once left him unable to lift a cricket ball. Doctors warned that a delay in surgery could have led to amputation .

A rare vascular aneurysm in his bowling arm once left him unable to lift a cricket ball. Doctors warned that a delay in surgery could have led to . The Comeback: After years of rehabilitation and uncertainty, Mohsin proved his arm is back to full strength. He dismantled the KKR top order with steep bounce and sharp pace, recording a maiden over and showing the world he is finally playing without fear.

The 5/23 Masterclass: Decimating KKR’s Top Order

Mohsin’s spell was a surgical dismantling of the Kolkata Knight Riders. He became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in IPL 2026, leaving KKR reeling at a catastrophic 93/7.

The Victims: Tim Seifert: Induced a faint edge in the very first over. Ajinkya Rahane: Outfoxed the KKR skipper with a deceptive bouncer. Rovman Powell: Snared with a heavy delivery that rushed the batter. Cameron Green: Dismissed just as he looked to counter-attack. Anukul Roy: Trapped for a golden duck to complete the maiden five-fer of the season.



The Lifeline Ignored: A Batting Betrayal

Mohsin gave Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) the ultimate lifeline. He restricted KKR to a point where a win seemed a mere formality. However, the LSG batting unit failed to honor the momentum he created:

The Final Over Lapse: Despite Mohsin’s brilliance, LSG’s decision to give the 20th over to spinner Digvesh Rathi allowed Rinku Singh to plunder 26 runs.

Despite Mohsin’s brilliance, LSG’s decision to give the 20th over to spinner Digvesh Rathi allowed Rinku Singh to plunder 26 runs. The Super Over Collapse: Even after Mohammed Shami’s last-ball six tied the game, LSG’s batters produced the lowest Super Over total in history (1 run) . Mohsin’s career-best figures were essentially erased by a collective batting failure that leaves LSG rooted to the bottom of the table.

Even after Mohammed Shami’s last-ball six tied the game, LSG’s batters produced the . Mohsin’s career-best figures were essentially erased by a collective batting failure that leaves LSG rooted to the bottom of the table. He couldn’t bowl the Super Over, even if he did, it would have hardly made any difference as Kolkata were chasing only two to win. But he couldn’t bowl because he was impact subbed out by Himmat Singh.

The Heartbreaking Contrast