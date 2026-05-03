In a season where the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have specialized in Powerplay carnages, they finally met their match in the Gujarat Titans (GT). In Match 46 of IPL 2026 on May 3 (Sunday), Gujarat’s pace battery, led by a relentless Mohammed Siraj, completely shut down the Punjab engine room. Opting to bowl first, the Titans restricted the high-flying Kings to a meager 35/3—the lowest Powerplay score for PBKS this entire campaign.

Siraj: The “First-Over” Nightmare For PBKS

The script for the evening was written in the first six balls. Mohammed Siraj, operating with a red-hot new ball, produced a masterclass that left the Punjab dugout in shock:

The Second Ball: Siraj tested Priyansh Arya with a sharp delivery; Arya slashed it toward deep third where the debutant Nishant Sindhu held onto a brilliant, high-pressure catch.

Siraj tested Priyansh Arya with a sharp delivery; Arya slashed it toward deep third where the debutant held onto a brilliant, high-pressure catch. The Third Ball: Before the crowd could catch their breath, Siraj sent back Cooper Connolly for a golden duck. A peach of a delivery found the inside edge, and Jos Buttler made no mistake behind the stumps to complete the catch.

Within three deliveries, the most explosive opening pair in the league was dismantled, and Punjab was reeling at 2/2.

Revenge in sight, & #MohammedSiraj is breathing fire with the ball! 🔥



Ball 1: A chance! 👀

Ball 2: Priyansh Arya ☝️

Ball 3: Cooper Connolly ☝️ #TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 ➡️ #GTvPBKS | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/1yVyFdN1Su pic.twitter.com/hHqK0EGSYa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 3, 2026

Rabada’s Maiden-Wicket Masterclass

If Siraj provided the initial shock, Kagiso Rabada provided the suffocation. Coming in to bowl the final over of the Powerplay, Rabada showed why he remains one of the world’s best. He didn’t just restrict the scoring; he completely shut it down.

The Scalp: He removed the set Prabhsimran Singh, who was caught by Manav Suthar after being forced into a hurried shot by Rabada’s 152kph pace.

He removed the set Prabhsimran Singh, who was caught by Manav Suthar after being forced into a hurried shot by Rabada’s 152kph pace. The Rarity: Rabada finished with a maiden-wicket over, a rare feat in modern-day T20 cricket, leaving PBKS at a dismal 35/3 after 6 overs.

From Century Stands to a 35-Run Squeeze

Punjab’s drop-off tonight was staggering. This is a team that put 116 on the board in 6 overs against Delhi just recently. Today, they looked like a different unit under the Ahmedabad lights.

PBKS Powerplay Scores (IPL 2026)

Opponent Powerplay Score Gujarat Titans 35/3 (Lowest) Gujarat Titans (Previous Leg) 55/1 Mumbai Indians 61/2 LSG 61/1 Rajasthan Royals 65/1 CSK 68/1 SRH 93/0 Delhi Capitals 116/0

Siraj and Rabada’s Impact

By removing Arya, Connolly, and Prabhsimran within the first six overs, the Titans forced Punjab into a defensive shell. The strategic use of Nishant Sindhu’s safe hands and Buttler’s expertise behind the stumps validated Shubman Gill’s decision to field first. For Siraj, these two wickets were a reminder that on his day, he doesn’t just bowl; he stings.