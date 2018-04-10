Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan files domestic violence case against Delhi Daredevils fast bowler

Mohammed Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan. (Source: PTI)

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has filed a case of domestic violence at the Alipore Court in Kolkata against the Indian fast bowler. Shami who is playing for Delhi Daredevils in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was accused of having an extra-marital affair and domestic violence by his wife. Even though Shami was charged with a number of bailable and non-bailable offences, no action was taken against him.

Hasin Jahan had also met the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for a quicker resolution and last month, knocked the doors of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Jahan met with board’s acting president C.K. Khanna, asking him to create pressure over the Indian pacer on the ongoing issue.

“Hasin Jahan met me with a request that BCCI should look into the matter,” Khanna told ANI after his meeting with Jahan. With her request to interfere with Shami’s personal matter, the acting president denied her of any help stating “it should be settled within the family,” Khanna had said.

He added that since it is a personal matter, it should be settled within the family. “It would be the interest of all, including Shami because he is in the Indian team and we would like him to perform well in the IPL and forthcoming England series,” Khanna said.

Khanna said that it is not possible for BCCI to exert personal pressure on Mohammed Shami and added that BCCI cannot intervene in such affairs.

Jahan had also accused Shami of taking money and being involved in match-fixing. However, after BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) gave green signal to the fast-bowler, Hasin Jahan said that she had never used the word ‘match-fixing’ and it was media which inferred it.