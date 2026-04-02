The IPL has a poetic way of coming full circle. Four years ago, Mohammed Shami famously dismissed KL Rahul for a first-ball duck during Lucknow Super Giants’ inaugural game in 2022. Tonight (April 1, 2026) at the Ekana Stadium, Shami delivered a chilling dose of deja vu. Now spearheading the LSG attack, the veteran pacer needed just one delivery to keep his team believing that they can defend 142.

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Second Time For Shami vs Rahul: The Golden Duck

In 2022, Shami was the protagonist for Gujarat Titans, ruining Rahul’s captaincy debut for LSG with a peach of a delivery. Fast forward to April 1, 2026, and the roles have shifted, but the result remained identical. As KL Rahul walked out to open the chase for Delhi Capitals, the crowd at Lucknow was electric.

Shami, steaming in with his trademark upright seam, landed a short-of-length delivery. Rahul, looking to cut, could only hit it as far as deep third-man, where Mohsin Khan made no mistake. The stadium erupted as the umpire’s finger went up, confirming a golden duck for Rahul.

This dismissal marks the second time Shami has dismissed KL Rahul for a first-ball duck in the IPL, a feat rarely achieved by any bowler against a player of Rahul’s caliber.

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Shami keeps LSG in hunt vs DC

By removing the opposition captain and mainstay for a duck, Shami has turned a modest 142-run target into a steep mountain for the Delhi Capitals. While LSG had struggled to a modest total of 141, Shami’s strike has provided an immediate adrenaline boost for the home side, ensuring that the Lucknow remain firmly in the hunt.

Exhaustive List: Bowlers with a Wicket on the First Ball of their IPL Debut

YearBowlerTeamBatter DismissedOpponent
2008Ishant SharmaKKRRahul DravidRCB
2008Wilkin MotaPBKSSuresh RainaCSK
2009Shane HarwoodRRAzhar BilakhiaDeccan Chargers
2009Amit SinghRRSunny SohalPBKS
2009Charl LangeveldtKKRRob QuineyRR
2010Ali MurtazaMINaman OjhaRR
2012TP SudhindraDeccan ChargersFaf du PlessisCSK
2019Alzarri JosephMIDavid WarnerSRH
2022Matheesha PathiranaCSKShubman GillGT
2025Ashwani KumarMIAjinkya RahaneKKR
2026Mohammed Shami*LSGKL RahulDC

*Note: Shami’s entry refers to his debut for the Lucknow franchise; the others achieved this on their career IPL debut.