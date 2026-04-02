The IPL has a poetic way of coming full circle. Four years ago, Mohammed Shami famously dismissed KL Rahul for a first-ball duck during Lucknow Super Giants’ inaugural game in 2022. Tonight (April 1, 2026) at the Ekana Stadium, Shami delivered a chilling dose of deja vu. Now spearheading the LSG attack, the veteran pacer needed just one delivery to keep his team believing that they can defend 142.

Second Time For Shami vs Rahul: The Golden Duck

In 2022, Shami was the protagonist for Gujarat Titans, ruining Rahul’s captaincy debut for LSG with a peach of a delivery. Fast forward to April 1, 2026, and the roles have shifted, but the result remained identical. As KL Rahul walked out to open the chase for Delhi Capitals, the crowd at Lucknow was electric.

Shami, steaming in with his trademark upright seam, landed a short-of-length delivery. Rahul, looking to cut, could only hit it as far as deep third-man, where Mohsin Khan made no mistake. The stadium erupted as the umpire’s finger went up, confirming a golden duck for Rahul.

This dismissal marks the second time Shami has dismissed KL Rahul for a first-ball duck in the IPL, a feat rarely achieved by any bowler against a player of Rahul’s caliber.

Shami keeps LSG in hunt vs DC

By removing the opposition captain and mainstay for a duck, Shami has turned a modest 142-run target into a steep mountain for the Delhi Capitals. While LSG had struggled to a modest total of 141, Shami’s strike has provided an immediate adrenaline boost for the home side, ensuring that the Lucknow remain firmly in the hunt.

Exhaustive List: Bowlers with a Wicket on the First Ball of their IPL Debut

Year Bowler Team Batter Dismissed Opponent 2008 Ishant Sharma KKR Rahul Dravid RCB 2008 Wilkin Mota PBKS Suresh Raina CSK 2009 Shane Harwood RR Azhar Bilakhia Deccan Chargers 2009 Amit Singh RR Sunny Sohal PBKS 2009 Charl Langeveldt KKR Rob Quiney RR 2010 Ali Murtaza MI Naman Ojha RR 2012 TP Sudhindra Deccan Chargers Faf du Plessis CSK 2019 Alzarri Joseph MI David Warner SRH 2022 Matheesha Pathirana CSK Shubman Gill GT 2025 Ashwani Kumar MI Ajinkya Rahane KKR 2026 Mohammed Shami* LSG KL Rahul DC

*Note: Shami’s entry refers to his debut for the Lucknow franchise; the others achieved this on their career IPL debut.