Mohammed Shami injured in car accident while travelling from Dehradun to New Delhi

Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami was reportedly injured in a road accident earlier today. It was reported that Shami was travelling from Dehradun in Uttarakhand to New Delhi. ANI reported that Shami suffered an injury to the head. He reportedly got stitches. No serious injury to the India pacer has been reported and he is said to be taking rest in Dehradun. The accident happened at 5:30 am when Shami was travelling from Dehradun to Delhi. A truck came speeding and hit Mohd Shami’s car from behind.

The 27-year-old was training at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy (ACA) for two days. This academy is run by India ‘A’ player Abhimanyu Easwaran’s father in Dehradun. Shami was visiting the place to rejuvenate his mental and physical state. Shami claimed that he has been under “mental torture” by his wife Hasin Jahan. It was his wife who lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against Shami. However, Indian pacer Shami has denied all the allegations.

Abhimanyu father Easwaran RP told PTI today, “Mohammed Shami is safe and sound. The accident happened when he was returning to Delhi from Dehradun after training. It was a minor collision with his car. He was taken to the hospital and got a few stitches on his head.” He further added, “He is perfectly fine and advised rest for a day. He will return to Delhi tomorrow if health permits. There is no such injury which can hamper his participation in IPL.”

In the past couple of week, Mohammed Shami has been in the news because of allegations made against him by his wife Hasin Jahan. She accused Shami of cheating with other women. His wife had even accused him of match-fixing and taking money from a woman in Pakistan. On March 22, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cleared Shami’s name in fixing allegation put forward by his wife. Mohammed Shami’s name was cleared by BCCI’s anti-corruption unit chief Neeraj Kumar. Following the decision by the BCCI, Shami has got Grade B annual contract from the cricket board. Shami will also be free to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise the Delhi Daredevils, starting April 7.