Mithali Raj’s manager slams Harmanpreet Kaur, BCCI for dropping former Indian skipper

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 10:39 AM

Mithali Raj's manager, Annisha Gupta slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and captain of the Indian women's team Harmanpreet Kaur for dropping Mithali Raj from the playing XI for the T20 World Cup semi-final against England on Friday.

Mithali Raj, harmanpreet kaur, Mithali Raj dropped, why Mithali Raj was dropped, world cup t20, sports newsMithali is India’s leading run-scorer in the shortest format. (Source: PTI)

Mithali Raj’s manager, Annisha Gupta has slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and captain of the Indian women’s team Harmanpreet Kaur for dropping the former Indian skipper from the playing XI for the T20 World Cup semi-final against England on Friday. Gupta tweeted that Harmanpreet Kaur is a manipulative and lying captain.

“Unfortunately @BCCIWomen believes in politics not sport. After witnessing what @M_Raj03 ‘s experience could do in IndvIre it’s shocking that they went with what pleases @ImHarmanpreet -a manipulative, lying, immature, undeserving captain,” came a tweet from Gupta’s Twitter account which was later deleted.

However, she confirmed ESPN Cricinfo that the account belonged to her.

Mithali is India’s leading run-scorer in the shortest format and had scored two half-centuries in the three matches she played at the World Cup. In her absence, the Indian side lost their last eight wickets for 24 runs to end up scoring a below-par 112 in 19.3 overs – a target that was easily chased by England.

Explaining the decision, Harmanpreet Kaur said that the management wanted to keep the winning combination.

“Whatever we decided, we decided for the team. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, no regrets. I’m proud of the way my girls played through the tournament,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Harmanpreet had added that she wanted another option in the middle-order while Mithali’s preferred position is opening. “She (Mithali) opens. We need someone after Smriti (Mandhana) and me who can bat for us. Sometimes you click, sometimes it doesn’t click,” the Indian skipper said.

