Mithali Raj trolled for her language preference, gives it back in style

Mithali Raj (PTI)

A day after leading her side to an emphatic 3-0 victory against South Africa, skipper Mithali Raj found herself in an unwanted controversy when she was trolled by a man on Twitter. The man questioned her language preference at the award ceremony after the final match. But the gutsy cricketer gave it back in style.

On Monday, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian women team soon after hosts won the three-match series. “A brilliant performance by the @BCCIWomen to win the ODI series against South Africa Women 3-0. A special mention to @M_Raj03 on leading the team with distinction and completing 20 wonderful years in International Cricket,” he tweeted.

தமிழ் என் தாய் மொழி..

நான் தமிழ் நன்றாக பேசுவேன்..

தமிழனாய் வாழ்வது எனக்கு பெருமை.. but above it all I am very proud indian ! Also my dear sugu ,you constant criticism on each and every post of mine ,you day to day advice on how and what should I do is exactly what keeps me going https://t.co/udOqOO2ejx — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 15, 2019

Thanking him, Raj tweeted back saying, “It feels nice to be acknowledged by a person who I have looked up to all my life. Thank you champion.” However, a Twitter handler tried to make fun of her for not using her mother tongue Tamil , but rather speaking in English, Telugu and Hindi. The person went on to tweet, “She didn’t gave any interview in Tamil. Not even single word speak in Tamil during many events. Just like actress knows few Tamil.”

However, Mithali hit back saying,“Tamil is my mother tongue. I speak Tamil well. I am proud to live in Tamil Nadu.”

Completing rest of the tweet in English, she added, “but above it all I am very proud indian ! Also my dear sugu, you constant criticism on each and every post of mine, you day to day advice on how and what should I do is exactly what keeps me going.”

On Monday, the Indian women’s team defeated Proteas by six runs in a thrilling match in Vadodara. The hosts defended a small total of 146 by bowling out South Africa for 140 runs.