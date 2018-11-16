Mithali Raj leaves Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma behind, becomes India’s leading scorer in T20Is

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 5:22 PM

Mithali Raj who was dropped in the batting order in the first game of ICC Women's World T20 against New Zealand, has answered her critics in style by smashing two back to back half-centuries in the tournament.

Mithali Raj who was dropped in the batting order in the first game of ICC Women’s World T20 against New Zealand, has answered her critics in style by smashing two back to back half-centuries in the tournament. Mithali had scored 56 runs against Pakistan in India’s second Group B clash and followed it up with a 51-run knock against Ireland on Thursday evening that ensured India’s passage into the semi-finals of the tournament with a comfortable 52-run win.

In the process, Mithali has become India’s leading T20 International scorer going past Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, respectively. The former women’s skipper now has 2283 runs for India in T20Is from 85 matches at an average of 37.42 and strike rate of 96.57.

She has scored 17 half-centuries in T20Is so far and has the highest score of 97.

Rohit Sharma who recently led India to a 3-0 win over West Indies, is second on the list with 2207 runs from 87 matches at an average of 33.43 and strike rate of 138.36. He is followed by Virat Kohli on the third spot with 2102 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur at fourth with 1827 runs, Suresh Raina at fifth with 1605 runs and Mahendra Singh Dhoni at sixth with 1487 runs.

Mithali was India’s leading run-scorer for the second consecutive occasion with 51 runs. Her 56-ball inning included 4 fours and a six.

In its final group game, the Indian team will take on Australia on Saturday. Both the teams have already qualified for the semifinals but would like to enter the knockouts with a win. The two fancied teams wasted no time in switching into top gear in the Caribbean, having convincingly won all their three matches so far, and another victory in the next round robin game would certainly be a huge morale booster.

