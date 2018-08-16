Mithali Raj destroys troll who called her out for delayed Independence Day wish

Indian women cricket captain Mithali Raj

Indian women cricket captain Mithali Raj faced a troll on Twitter over a delay in posting her Independence Day wish. The ace cricketer shot back saying she could not do so earlier as was busy with the national duty.

“Wishing India, freedom from hunger, poverty, discrimination, sexism, abuse & greed. We have had 72 years to build ourselves in the manner we want to be defined. Are we close? Lives were lost so we could breathe free. Let’s honour those sacrifices. Jai Hind,” she tweeted today.

However, a man named Manoj tweeted criticising the cricketer saying, “Independence day over mam. As a celebrity, this is not good.”

“I’m honoured that you think I’m a celebrity. I’m merely an athlete on national duty since 1999. We have the challenger’s trophy going on and I don’t have the phone with me on the field or off it on Match days,” the cricketer wrote back.

Mithali Raj is at present playing in the Women’s Challenger Trophy in Bangalore. She is playing for playing for India Blue. On Wednesday, the cricketer scored 51 runs. However, her side failed to pull off a win as India Red won by 7 runs in a rain-affected match.