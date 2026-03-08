Facing a partisan crowd of over 90,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Black Caps enter the T20 World Cup 2026 final, firmly labeled as underdogs. Yet, Mitchell Santner remains unfazed by the narrative surrounding India’s quest to defend their title on home soil.

“I wouldn’t mind winning a trophy,” Santner said during the pre-match press conference. “It’s going to be a challenge; everyone knows we are not going to be favourites. But if we do all things well, we can lift the trophy. I wouldn’t mind breaking a few hearts to win the trophy.”

Santner’s statement echoes the cold, calculated confidence famously displayed by Pat Cummins ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the same venue. For New Zealand, a side that has often been praised for playing “good cricket” only to finish as runners-up, this final represents a chance to shed the “perennial bridesmaid” tag.

The Kiwi skipper emphasised that his team is prepared to embrace the noise, pressure, and the daunting prospect of silencing a nation of 1.4 billion people. “We know if we do the small things well and put in a strong team performance, we will be in a pretty good position,” he added.

While India rides the momentum of a record-breaking semi-final victory, New Zealand’s path—marked by a ruthless dismantling of South Africa—proves they are peaking at the right time. With the T20 World Cup trophy on the line, Santner and his men are not just playing for glory; they are ready to turn the tide of history and deliver a heartbreak that the cricket world will remember for years to come.