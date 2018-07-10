Mission Accomplished! All 12 boys rescued from Thai cave – Next stop Russia for World Cup final? What might stop them

With all the 12 boys free of the trap, they can now travel to Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow to witness the FIFA World Cup 2018 final.

The 12 Thai boys and their football coach were rescued from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave after two weeks of them going missing. The third and final phase of the rescue operation began on Tuesday morning, with 19 divers involved in guiding members of the young football team through dark, narrow, underwater passages. With all the 12 boys free of the trap, they can now travel to Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow to witness the FIFA World Cup 2018 final.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino in a letter to the Thai Football Association wrote: “On behalf of the international football community, I would like to join you in expressing my deepest sympathies and support to the families of the players and coach, as well as my solidarity with the people of Thailand at this time of great concern.” Infantino also said that he “hope[s] that in some way our words of support may help bring them a little peace and courage in these difficult moments of uncertainty and concern”.

He added: “If, as we all hope, they are reunited with their families in the coming days and their health allows them to travel, Fifa would be delighted to invite them to attend the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow as our guests.”

However, according to local media, the rescued boys will be kept in isolation for a week due to which they might miss the mega-event. “Hypothermia is the scariest condition. The body temperature drops as the water is very cold,” said the medic, adding that a whole section of the hospital had been set aside for the boy’s treatment. But what we’re most concerned with is infections. There are all kinds of diseases in the cave, from bats, from dirty water. Everything in there is very dirty,” the medic team told Reuters.