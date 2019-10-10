WATCH | Misbah-Ul-Haq’s sarcastic reply to journalist after Pakistan’s T20 series loss to Sri Lanka

Misbah also said that leg spinners troubled the young Pakistani batsman a lot and that is something that the team will have to work on.

Pakistan coach Misbah-Ul-Haq’s is extremely unhappy with his team’s performance in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The home team suffered a humiliating 3-0 whitewash against a second string Sri Lankan team. Pakistan is currently the number one side in T20, however, they were outclassed by the visitors in all the three matches. Misbah, who took over the reins as coach after the ICC 2019 World Cup, expressed his anger openly over the team’s performance during a post-match press conference.

Responding to reporters alongside captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Misbah, who usually remains calm and composed, snapped at a journalist. ” The only change that has happened is me… I made the right-hand batsman bat left-handed…,” Misbah responded sarcastically to a question. Misbah also pointed out that the lack of back up wrist spinners in the domestic arena was troubling the Pakistani side.

Visibly upset after the team’s defeat, Misbah said that the players certainly have the potential to play much better than they did in the home series. Sarfaraz Ahmed too accepted that the team had failed to put good performances on the field. He added that the team management was doing everything that it could to make sure they get results.

Sri Lanka won the T20 series 3-0 against Pakistan giving the home side much to ponder about ahead of T20 World Cup next year. The Sri Lanka series marked the return of international cricket in Pakistan after 2009 terror attack on visiting Sri Lankan team.