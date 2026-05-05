Even at 60, Milind Soman continues to push the boundaries of endurance. The actor and fitness icon has completed a remarkable open-water swim across the Strait of Gibraltar, the narrow stretch of sea that separates Europe from Africa.

Soman shared the update on social media, revealing that he swam from Tarifa in Spain to the coast of Morocco on May 1, covering roughly 15 kilometres. The Gibraltar crossing is widely regarded as one of the toughest open-water swims in the world, known for its strong currents, changing tides and heavy ship traffic.

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Describing the experience, Soman called it “beautiful, beautiful, beautiful,” while also acknowledging the unpredictability of the conditions that make such swims as demanding as they are rewarding.

Not the first long distance swim for Milind Soman this year

This feat adds to what has already been a packed year for the endurance enthusiast. In April, Soman completed his first 20-kilometre sea swim in Goa, which took him close to eight hours. A month earlier, he marked Holi with another long-distance swim in the Goan waters, accompanied by his wife, Ankita Konwar, who also took part.

Soman has been active in endurance sports for several years, regularly taking part in long-distance running and open-water swimming events. His latest swim across the Strait of Gibraltar adds to a series of long-distance efforts in 2026.