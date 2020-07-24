Mike Tyson to return to boxing ring against Roy Jones Jr. on September 12

Tyson is set to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition.

Mike Tyson returns: Former boxing champion Mike Tyson has decided to make a comeback to the boxing ring once again at the age of 54. The renowned American champion will be boxing again after fifteen years. Last match he fought was in 2005 when he went against Kevin McBride and lost. Since then, he has not appeared for boxing championships. However, on September 12, Tyson is set to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition. Jones is 51 years old and he last fought in 2018.

The official announcement has been made by Mike Tyson via his Legends Only League website where he exclaimed that the fight is going to be amazing. In May this year, Tyson posted a video of him working out that pointed out his stamina, punching power and speed is still intact, which may have brought him back into the light in the boxing world. It is these qualities that made Mike Tyson a formidable heavyweight boxer with many big titles like WBA, IBF and WBC to his name.

In 1986, when Tyson was just 20-years-old, he became the youngest heavyweight champion in history and later went on to be the “most feared fighter in boxing.” During his career, he had won the first 19 fights through knockouts. As the time progressed, in the late 90s to 2005, he suffered a dip. Many distractions impacted his career and when he lost his second consecutive fight in 2005, he stopped boxing.

Meanwhile, the fight is scheduled against Jones who has also won many titles in middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, as well as heavyweight categories. The event will be aired on the pay-per-view basis and on the social media music platform Triller. Other matches scheduled for the exhibition and musical entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.